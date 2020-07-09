Dr. Frank Schiavone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiavone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Schiavone, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Schiavone, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Locations
-
1
North Florida Dermatology1551 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Directions (904) 354-4488
-
2
St. Augustine Office200 Southpark Blvd Ste 209, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 824-7110
- 3 1495 Kingsley Ave # A, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 354-4488
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shiavone was wonderful. He found several basal cells on my Moms face and fixed her up. She loves him, we have since moved to Georgia and there’s no comparison. Her scarring was minimal. The staff were kind and helpful.
About Dr. Frank Schiavone, MD
- Dermatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1922098441
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Hahnemann University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiavone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiavone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiavone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiavone has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiavone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiavone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiavone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiavone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiavone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.