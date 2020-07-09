See All Dermatologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Frank Schiavone, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Frank Schiavone, MD

Dermatology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Frank Schiavone, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Schiavone works at North Florida Dermatology in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL and Orange Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Juan-Carlos Martinez, MD
Dr. Juan-Carlos Martinez, MD
8 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Lauren Boshnick, MD
Dr. Lauren Boshnick, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Josep Genebriera, MD
Dr. Josep Genebriera, MD
8 (137)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    North Florida Dermatology
    1551 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 354-4488
  2. 2
    St. Augustine Office
    200 Southpark Blvd Ste 209, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 824-7110
  3. 3
    1495 Kingsley Ave # A, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 354-4488

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schiavone?

    Jul 09, 2020
    Dr Shiavone was wonderful. He found several basal cells on my Moms face and fixed her up. She loves him, we have since moved to Georgia and there’s no comparison. Her scarring was minimal. The staff were kind and helpful.
    Nancy L. — Jul 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frank Schiavone, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frank Schiavone, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schiavone to family and friends

    Dr. Schiavone's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schiavone

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frank Schiavone, MD.

    About Dr. Frank Schiavone, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922098441
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Hahnemann University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Schiavone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiavone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schiavone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schiavone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schiavone has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiavone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiavone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiavone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiavone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiavone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Frank Schiavone, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.