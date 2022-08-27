Dr. Salamone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Salamone, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Salamone, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Locations
Rochester General Otolaryngology - Linden Oaks360 Linden Oaks Ste 220, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 442-4200
Rochester Otolaryngology Group1800 English Rd Ste 6, Rochester, NY 14616 Directions (585) 227-3050
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Our family members have seen Dr. Salamone for conditions including tinnitus, throat pain, removal of nasal polyps, and frenulectomy. We have had excellent care. He is the only specialist I've had who has taken the time at an office visit to look at an MRI report that another doctor had ordered for me for a separate condition. He recommended that I be screened for cancer due to a finding on that MRI, and I appreciated his expertise and follow-up from his office.
About Dr. Frank Salamone, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1265435515
Education & Certifications
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Otolaryngology
