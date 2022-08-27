See All Otolaryngologists in Rochester, NY
Dr. Frank Salamone, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (56)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frank Salamone, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.

Dr. Salamone works at Rochester Otolaryngology Grp PC in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester General Otolaryngology - Linden Oaks
    360 Linden Oaks Ste 220, Rochester, NY 14625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 442-4200
  2. 2
    Rochester Otolaryngology Group
    1800 English Rd Ste 6, Rochester, NY 14616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 227-3050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rochester General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Vocal Cord Polyp
Chronic Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Vocal Cord Polyp
Chronic Sinusitis

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Frank Salamone, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265435515
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
