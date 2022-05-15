Overview

Dr. Frank Sabo, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They completed their residency with Mich State U - KCMS



Dr. Sabo works at Sheffield Family Health Center in Sheffield Village, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.