Dr. Frank Sabo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Sabo, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They completed their residency with Mich State U - KCMS
Locations
Sheffield Family Health Center5334 Meadow Lane Ct, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Directions (440) 934-5454Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sabo did my total hip replacement and I am extremely pleased with the outcome. He is easy to talk to and answers questions. Very talented surgeon and generally nice guy. I recommend him to anyone seeking to undergo joint replacement surgery.
About Dr. Frank Sabo, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1063417251
Education & Certifications
- Mich State U - KCMS
- Mich State U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.