Dr. Frank Ruffino, DDS
Overview
Dr. Frank Ruffino, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Shelby Township, MI.
Dr. Ruffino works at
Locations
Lisa K Zaborski DDS51333 Mound Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Directions (586) 884-7451
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn’t be more pleased with the quality of work and the professionalism that is given by staff. I needed extensive work on my teeth, thinking I wouldn’t be happy with the outcome. Dr Ruffino did outstanding work. I get compliments all the time on my beautiful smile, makes me feel so good. I highly recommend Dr Ruffino.
About Dr. Frank Ruffino, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1164564787
Dr. Ruffino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruffino accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruffino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruffino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruffino.
