Dr. Frank Rueckl, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Rueckl, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Lakes Dermatology8861 W Sahara Ave Ste 290, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 623-4937Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing Dr. Rueckl for many years regarding various skin issues and have always been amazed at his knowledge and expertise of the trade. He has an outstanding support staff and another doctor at his office that is also top notch. I would recommend this doctor to anyone.
About Dr. Frank Rueckl, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Uc Irvine School Of Medicine
- Brown University School of Medicine
- SANTA BARBARA COTTAGE HOSPITAL
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rueckl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rueckl accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rueckl using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rueckl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rueckl has seen patients for Skin Tag Removal, Impetigo and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rueckl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rueckl speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rueckl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rueckl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rueckl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rueckl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.