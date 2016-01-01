Overview

Dr. Frank Rubalcava, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine.



Dr. Rubalcava works at Lone Star Heart and Vascular Clinic in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.