Overview

Dr. Frank Ross, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ross works at Helen and Martin Kimmel Hyperbaric and Advanced Wound Healing Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.