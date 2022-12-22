Dr. Frank Ross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Ross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Ross, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Ross works at
Locations
Helen and Martin Kimmel Hyperbaric and Advanced Wound Healing Center240 E 38th St Fl 13, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 598-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ross has become yet another NYU hero to me. I was referred to him by another surgeon for a nagging postsurgery wound that was having great complications. Dr. Ross was so thorough with my wound and individualized my treatment each week dependent on how my wound responded. Not that it is needed or expected for very specialized MDs, but his bedside manner was fantastic and I always joined my appointments with him. His nurses were lovely, along with PT Dr. Lou. Very very grateful to have been treated by their practice, and thanks to them, I have graduated and can continue my rehabilitation process. Thank you! Alana
About Dr. Frank Ross, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1265418818
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
- University Hospital at Stony Brook
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- SUNY at Stony Brook
- Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ross works at
Dr. Ross has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ross speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
