Dr. Franklin Rimell, MD
Overview
Dr. Franklin Rimell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Cedars-sinai Ear Nose & Throat - 8631 W Third St8635 W 3rd St Ste 590W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-1220
Pediatric Specialty Clinic Collier3361 Pine Ridge Rd Ste 201, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 343-6050
Healthpark Medical Center9981 S Healthpark Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-7474
Lee Health Pediatric Surgery - Summerlin Rd16230 Summerlin Rd Ste 215, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 343-7474
- 5 1919 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 423-1220
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing office
About Dr. Franklin Rimell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1235150491
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
