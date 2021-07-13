Dr. Frank Rand III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rand III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Rand III, MD
Dr. Frank Rand III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roxbury Crossing, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
New England Baptist Hospital125 Parker Hill Ave, Roxbury Crossing, MA 02120 Directions (617) 754-5744
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Dr. Rand gave me my life back! I have severe scoliosis and I was bent forward and to the side and looked twenty years older than my actual age. Not to mention, I lived in chronic, constant pain. He fixed all that. I am so pleased, and the care I received at New England Baptist was phenomenal. Dr. Rand's staff is also fantastic and very helpful!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
