Dr. Frank Ramharrack, MD
Dr. Frank Ramharrack, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Locations
Frank M Ramharrack MD PA311 Se 29th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 369-1411
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ramharrack has taken great care of me over the years. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Frank Ramharrack, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1225017007
Education & Certifications
- Englewood Hosp and Med Ctr
- Englewood Hosp and Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramharrack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramharrack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramharrack has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramharrack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramharrack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramharrack.
