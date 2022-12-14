Overview

Dr. Frank Raia, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ. Col. of Phy. & Surg. and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Raia works at The CORE Institute in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.