Dr. Frank Raia, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Raia, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ. Col. of Phy. & Surg. and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.
Locations
Norman Chutkan, MD18444 N 25th Ave Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Directions (866) 974-2673Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Specialty Medicine Mercy Gilbert3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 909-3788
Anuj Daftari, MD3591 S Mercy Rd Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (866) 974-2673
The CORE Institute - Mesa1500 S Dobson Rd Ste 202, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (866) 974-2673Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am stunned at the quality and efficiency of the Core Ortho office. Each of the staff is personable, smiling, efficient and a pleasure to deal with. Always on time and knowledgeable. From check-in to x-rays to check-out! Dr. Raia is absolutely wonderful in his manner and treatment. He appears to truly care. Core is a model that every doctor's office should emulate.
About Dr. Frank Raia, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1043411416
Education & Certifications
- C.V. Starr Hand Surgery Center
- Columbia University College Of Physicians and Surgeons, New York Ny
- Columbia University College Of Physicians and Surgeons, New York Ny
- Columbia Univ. Col. of Phy. & Surg.
- Princeton University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raia has seen patients for Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Raia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raia.
