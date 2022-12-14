See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Frank Raia, MD

Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
3.5 (126)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Raia, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ. Col. of Phy. & Surg. and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Raia works at The CORE Institute in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norman Chutkan, MD
    18444 N 25th Ave Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Specialty Medicine Mercy Gilbert
    3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 909-3788
  3. 3
    Anuj Daftari, MD
    3591 S Mercy Rd Ste 204, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
  4. 4
    The CORE Institute - Mesa
    1500 S Dobson Rd Ste 202, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst

Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arm Disorders Chevron Icon
Arm Injuries Chevron Icon
Arm Swelling Chevron Icon
Arthritic Metacarpophalangeal (MCP) Joints Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Broken Finger Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Cubital Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Finger Joint Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst of the Hand Chevron Icon
Growth Plate Injuries Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolysis Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 126 ratings
    Patient Ratings (126)
    5 Star
    (80)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (38)
    Dec 14, 2022
    I am stunned at the quality and efficiency of the Core Ortho office. Each of the staff is personable, smiling, efficient and a pleasure to deal with. Always on time and knowledgeable. From check-in to x-rays to check-out! Dr. Raia is absolutely wonderful in his manner and treatment. He appears to truly care. Core is a model that every doctor's office should emulate.
    Jean Moore — Dec 14, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Raia, MD

    Specialties
    • Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043411416
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • C.V. Starr Hand Surgery Center
    Residency
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians and Surgeons, New York Ny
    Internship
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians and Surgeons, New York Ny
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ. Col. of Phy. & Surg.
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
