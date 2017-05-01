Overview

Dr. Frank Procaccino, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Procaccino works at Gastro Health in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.