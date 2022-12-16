See All Psychiatrists in Rome, GA
Dr. Frank Pratt, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Frank Pratt, MD

Psychiatry
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Frank Pratt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College.

Dr. Pratt works at Gordon Behavioral Sciences PC in Rome, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) and Somatoform Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Gordon Behavioral Sciences PC
    1013 N 5th Ave NE Ste 4, Rome, GA 30165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 232-6767
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Gordon Behavioral Sciences PC
    109 John Maddox Dr NW Ste 220, Rome, GA 30165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Somatoform Disorders
Anxiety
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
Somatoform Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypomania Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mixed-State Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Attention Deficit (ADD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pratt?

    Dec 16, 2022
    Best medical provider! He is genuinely the BEST, and most knowledge man. And takes his time getting to understand the individual he is treating.
    Tammi Morris — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frank Pratt, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Frank Pratt, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pratt to family and friends

    Dr. Pratt's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pratt

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Frank Pratt, MD.

    About Dr. Frank Pratt, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760564173
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgia Regents U, Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • United States Military Academy
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Pratt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pratt has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pratt works at Gordon Behavioral Sciences PC in Rome, GA. View the full address on Dr. Pratt’s profile.

    Dr. Pratt has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) and Somatoform Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pratt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pratt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Frank Pratt, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.