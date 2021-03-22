See All Dermatologists in Norwalk, CT
Overview

Dr. Frank Pinto, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Pinto works at Connecticut Dermatology Group in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT and Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Shingles and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    The Connecticut Dermatology Group PC
    761 Main Ave Ste 102, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 810-4151
    Stamford Office
    1250 Summer St Ste 201, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 975-1112
    Milford Office
    233 Broad St Ste 1, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Mar 22, 2021
    Excellent care. Thorough examination and treatment. I highly recommend him
    john omara — Mar 22, 2021
    About Dr. Frank Pinto, MD

    Dermatology
    37 years of experience
    English
    1043212350
    Education & Certifications

    Yale New Haven Hospital
    Georgetown University School Of Medicine
