Dr. Frank Pinto, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Pinto, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Locations
The Connecticut Dermatology Group PC761 Main Ave Ste 102, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 810-4151
Stamford Office1250 Summer St Ste 201, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 975-1112
Milford Office233 Broad St Ste 1, Milford, CT 06460 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care. Thorough examination and treatment. I highly recommend him
About Dr. Frank Pinto, MD
- Dermatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1043212350
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinto has seen patients for Dermatitis, Shingles and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pinto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.