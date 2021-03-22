Overview

Dr. Frank Pinto, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Pinto works at Connecticut Dermatology Group in Norwalk, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT and Milford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Shingles and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.