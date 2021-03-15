Dr. Frank Petito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Petito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Petito, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
If I could give Dr. Petito 1000 stars, I would happily do that as he is one of the best doctors I have ever been fortunate enough to have treating my migraines. He is so generous with his time, so careful to explain every detail of your treatment and diagnosis to you in a manner you will understand and follows up with his patients more than any doctor I have ever had in almost 7 decades of living. An incredibly knowledgeable, giving and caring doctor who I deeply respect and admire professionally. He also possesses a lovely personal manner. The best!
About Dr. Frank Petito, MD
- Neurology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1346337417
Education & Certifications
- New York Hosp
- New York Hosp
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petito has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petito has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Petito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petito.
