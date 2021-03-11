Dr. Perillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Perillo, DPM
Dr. Frank Perillo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Frank B Perillo Dpm1431 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216 Directions (716) 838-1131
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Healthgrades doesnt list his other location at 1167 Union Rd in West Senca, NY (near southgate plaza). Dr. Perillo is old school with an answering machine and paper files but so very nice and sweet! He takes medicaid, medicare, independent health and many other insurances
- Podiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
