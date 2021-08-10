Dr. Penna III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Penna III, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Penna III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center.
Dr. Penna III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palmetto Health-USC Pediatrics - Pediatric Urology9 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 500, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-2833
Hospital Affiliations
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Penna III?
Most of MD doctors study hard to become physicians , and Dr. Frank Penna was created by the Lord to be a physician . Thank you dr Penna for taking care of our son and for being human and the best doctor we have ever seen . We the parents are highly educated couple so our view of Dr . Penna is based on knowledge and also parents who care for our children and all children . May the Lord bless you Dr.Penna We thank you ??
About Dr. Frank Penna III, MD
- Urology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1497982110
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penna III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penna III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penna III works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Penna III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penna III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penna III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penna III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.