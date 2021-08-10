See All Urologists in Columbia, SC
Urology
5 (3)
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Penna III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center.

Dr. Penna III works at Palmetto Children's Urology in Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Health-USC Pediatrics - Pediatric Urology
    9 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 500, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 434-2833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Circumcision
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Circumcision

Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 10, 2021
    Most of MD doctors study hard to become physicians , and Dr. Frank Penna was created by the Lord to be a physician . Thank you dr Penna for taking care of our son and for being human and the best doctor we have ever seen . We the parents are highly educated couple so our view of Dr . Penna is based on knowledge and also parents who care for our children and all children . May the Lord bless you Dr.Penna We thank you ??
    The Salman’s family — Aug 10, 2021
    About Dr. Frank Penna III, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497982110
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Penna III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Penna III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Penna III works at Palmetto Children's Urology in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Dr. Penna III’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Penna III. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penna III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penna III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penna III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

