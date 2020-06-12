See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Newton, MA
Dr. Frank Pedlow, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Frank Pedlow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newton, MA. They graduated from New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, New England Baptist Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Pedlow works at Champaign Dental Group in Newton, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nwas
    2014 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 243-6000
  2. 2
    Boston spine center
    30 Lancaster St Ste 4, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 227-9300
  3. 3
    Frank X. Pedlow Jr, MD
    30-32 Lancaster St # 2, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 227-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • New England Baptist Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 12, 2020
    Laminectomy done by Dr. Pedlow in July 2017, after 3 years no pain so far, successfully done, very happy with the outcome.
    Carlos A Martinelli — Jun 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Frank Pedlow, MD
    About Dr. Frank Pedlow, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841292414
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University - Spine Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Harvard Combined Orth Res Pgm
    Residency
    Internship
    • Nassau County Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Lawrence University, Canton, NY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Radiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Pedlow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pedlow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pedlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedlow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedlow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

