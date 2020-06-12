Dr. Frank Pedlow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Pedlow, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Pedlow, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newton, MA. They graduated from New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, New England Baptist Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Pedlow works at
Locations
-
1
Nwas2014 Washington St, Newton, MA 02462 Directions (617) 243-6000
-
2
Boston spine center30 Lancaster St Ste 4, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 227-9300
-
3
Frank X. Pedlow Jr, MD30-32 Lancaster St # 2, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 227-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- New England Baptist Hospital
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pedlow?
Laminectomy done by Dr. Pedlow in July 2017, after 3 years no pain so far, successfully done, very happy with the outcome.
About Dr. Frank Pedlow, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, French and Spanish
- 1841292414
Education & Certifications
- Emory University - Spine Fellowship
- Harvard Combined Orth Res Pgm
- Nassau County Med Center
- New York Medical College, Valhalla, New York
- St. Lawrence University, Canton, NY
- Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pedlow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pedlow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pedlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pedlow works at
Dr. Pedlow speaks French and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedlow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedlow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.