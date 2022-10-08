See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Frank Patrick, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Patrick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.

Dr. Patrick works at Center Urogynecology/Pelvic Rec in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stork Obstetrics & Gynecology Inc.
    10004 Kennerly Rd Ste 230A, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 525-4100
    Mercy Hospital Saint Louis
    615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-6870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Oct 08, 2022
    Took time to explain all options thoroughly. After surgery, personally called several times to update on findings and what would happen next.
    — Oct 08, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Patrick, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Bosnian and Spanish
    • 1295735199
    Education & Certifications

    • Mercy Hospital St Louis
    • University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
    • University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Patrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patrick works at Center Urogynecology/Pelvic Rec in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Patrick’s profile.

    Dr. Patrick has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Patrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

