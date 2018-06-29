See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Livonia, MI
Dr. Frank Patino, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (14)
35 years of experience
Dr. Frank Patino, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Wayne, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital, Garden City Hospital and Henry Ford Hospital.

Dr. Patino works at Oakwood Health Care in Livonia, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
  • DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
  • Garden City Hospital
  • Henry Ford Hospital

Back Pain
Muscle Spasm
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Muscle Spasm
Chronic Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 29, 2018
    For the first time I found a doctor who listens to me and actually figured out a "game plan"! He cares about his patients and we become like a family. He is a wonderful man!
    Teresa's Charm Jewelry and gifts on facebook in Belleville , MI — Jun 29, 2018
    About Dr. Frank Patino, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538147723
    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio Physical Therapy and Spm
    • Oakwood Hospital
    • University of Florida
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patino works at Oakwood Health Care in Livonia, MI. View the full address on Dr. Patino’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Patino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

