Dr. Frank Parker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Parker, DO
Overview
Dr. Frank Parker, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Parker works at
Locations
-
1
East Carolina Heart Institute115 HEART DR, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 744-4400
-
2
Vidant Medical Center2100 Stantonsburg Rd, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 847-3382
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parker?
Wow! I had to be the most afraid pre surgery patient ever. Dr. Parker worked with Dr. Hoppenot to perform my anterior Interbody fusion. He is the best no doubt, I have had zero pain with the belly wound, he was able to perform the approach without cutting any muscle. His experience is incredible and I only hope if I need another vascular surgeon, that I can have him again. His bedside manner is incredible he is a compassionate person. It is obvious. Thank you so much Dr. Parker!
About Dr. Frank Parker, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1235124785
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND / MAIN CAMPUS
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Peripheral Artery Catheterization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.