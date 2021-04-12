Dr. Frank Parke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Parke, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Parke, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They completed their residency with The University of Texas
Dr. Parke works at
Locations
1
Rheumatology of The Woodlands9323 Pinecroft Dr Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 297-7625Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Sadler Clinic Associates9201 Pinecroft Dr Ste 285, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 297-7625
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor- in all aspects!!! I’ve been a patient of Dr Parke for several years. I came to him with mild RA but had trouble moving around in the mornings and had limited mobility during the day, making exercise a painful ordeal. He was able to manage my RA with medication only. I have near full mobility now even with Stage 4 cancer and am on a regular exercise regime. He monitors my health regularly and spends time talking with his patients to truly get to know them and understand their underlying health issues.
About Dr. Frank Parke, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1316035264
Education & Certifications
- The University of Texas
- The University of Dallas
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parke works at
Dr. Parke has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Parke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.