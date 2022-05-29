Dr. Paletta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Paletta, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Paletta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
- 1 1813 N Warson Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63114 Directions (314) 565-2198
- 2 777 S New Ballas Rd Ste 311W, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 994-9970
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dr. Ever!!!!!!
About Dr. Frank Paletta, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1295832855
Education & Certifications
- OAKLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
