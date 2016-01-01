See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lake Jackson, TX
Dr. Frank Okosun Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (166)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frank Okosun Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Benin / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital.

Dr. Okosun Jr works at Brazos Primary Care in Lake Jackson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brazos Primary Care
    188 Abner Jackson Pkwy, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 266-9776
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital

Shingles
Anemia
Acute Bronchitis
Shingles
Anemia
Acute Bronchitis

Shingles
Anemia
Acute Bronchitis
