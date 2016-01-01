Overview

Dr. Frank Okosun Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Benin / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital.



Dr. Okosun Jr works at Brazos Primary Care in Lake Jackson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.