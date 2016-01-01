- FindCare
Dr. Frank Okosun Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Okosun Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Jackson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Benin / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital.
Dr. Okosun Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Brazos Primary Care188 Abner Jackson Pkwy, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 266-9776Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
