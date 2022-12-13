See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Montgomery, OH
Dr. Frank Noyes, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (98)
Accepting new patients
57 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Noyes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Noyes works at Cincinnati Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Montgomery
    10663 Montgomery Rd, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 794-8471

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health-West Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 98 ratings
    Patient Ratings (98)
    5 Star
    (88)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 13, 2022
    My experience was wonderful with Dr. Noyes and his whole team. This is my second knee and both have been fantastic. Everything was wonderful from the beginning to the end.
    Joyce — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Noyes, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407851728
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Mich Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Noyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noyes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Noyes works at Cincinnati Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Montgomery, OH. View the full address on Dr. Noyes’s profile.

    Dr. Noyes has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Noyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    98 patients have reviewed Dr. Noyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noyes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

