Dr. Frank Norberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Norberg, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Med and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Locations
Twin Cities Orthopedics Edina - Crosstown4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 456-7000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Twin Cities Orthopedics Plymouth2855 Campus Dr Ste 300, Plymouth, MN 55441 Directions (763) 520-7870
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Preferred Health Systems
- PreferredOne
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- Ucare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with my shoulder replacement. Highly recommend Dr Norberg!
About Dr. Frank Norberg, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- English
- 1326154931
Education & Certifications
- Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
- University of Kansas Hospital
- University Of North Dakota School Of Med and Health Sciences
- 1985
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Norberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norberg has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Norberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.