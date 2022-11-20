See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Edina, MN
Dr. Frank Norberg, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
5 (86)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Frank Norberg, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Med and Health Sciences and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Norberg works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN with other offices in Plymouth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Twin Cities Orthopedics Edina - Crosstown
    4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 456-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Plymouth
    2855 Campus Dr Ste 300, Plymouth, MN 55441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 520-7870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Dislocated Elbow Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • PreferredOne
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 20, 2022
    Very happy with my shoulder replacement. Highly recommend Dr Norberg!
    kpk — Nov 20, 2022
    About Dr. Frank Norberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    • English
    • 1326154931
    Education & Certifications

    • Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
    • University of Kansas Hospital
    • University Of North Dakota School Of Med and Health Sciences
    • 1985
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Norberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Norberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Norberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Norberg has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Norberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

