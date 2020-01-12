Dr. Frank Nezu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nezu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Nezu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Nezu, MD is an Urology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Nezu works at
Locations
Chesapeake Urology Associates, Columbia MD10710 Charter Dr Ste 130, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 772-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The combination of extraordinary knowledge with the epitome of professionalism and a truly unique empathetic bedside manner, make for a doctor I want as my personal physician. Doctor Nezu is a rare commodity in a physician that is honest, frank and direct. He expresses his diagnosis in detail, list courses of action and then gives his opinion of what he would do under the circumstances. In the end, he then asks my opinion. Because of his chosen field of expertise, he routinely deals with sensitive issues that are deeply personal. Again, his honest and frank responses give the patient comfort and hope. Appointments are like one regular guy talking to another guy. The result is Dr. Nezu is "my kinda guy." I would without hesitation, recommend Dr. Nezu to my friends and family. He has earned my trust and confidence.
About Dr. Frank Nezu, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1770658437
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Nezu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nezu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nezu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nezu works at
Dr. Nezu has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nezu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Nezu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nezu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nezu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nezu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.