Overview

Dr. Frank Navetta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with UT Health Henderson, UT Health Pittsburg, UT Health Quitman and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Navetta works at East Texas Medical Ctr Emrgny in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.