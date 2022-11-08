Dr. Frank Navetta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Navetta, MD
Dr. Frank Navetta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with UT Health Henderson, UT Health Pittsburg, UT Health Quitman and UT Health Tyler.
Ut Health Tyler1000 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-5514
CVC Tyler Cardiovascular Consultants2608 Mcdonald Rd, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-5514Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- UT Health Henderson
- UT Health Pittsburg
- UT Health Quitman
- UT Health Tyler
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- CorVel
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- RockPort Health Care
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
have never had to guess as to what direction he will take with a diagnosis. Get started , and get to feeling better.
About Dr. Frank Navetta, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1811982986
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Med Ctr
- New York Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Navetta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navetta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navetta has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Navetta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Navetta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navetta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Navetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Navetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.