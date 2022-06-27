See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Belleville, IL
Dr. Frank Mussemann, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Mussemann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.

Dr. Mussemann works at Grace Women's Healthcare LLC in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Grace Women's Healthcare LLC
    180 S 3rd St Ste 200, Belleville, IL 62220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 233-0017

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Belleville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Essence Healthcare
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WPS Health Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Frank Mussemann, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083660344
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Baylor Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Mussemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mussemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mussemann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mussemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mussemann works at Grace Women's Healthcare LLC in Belleville, IL. View the full address on Dr. Mussemann’s profile.

    Dr. Mussemann has seen patients for Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mussemann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mussemann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mussemann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mussemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mussemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

