Dr. Frank Mussemann, MD
Dr. Frank Mussemann, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Grace Women's Healthcare LLC180 S 3rd St Ste 200, Belleville, IL 62220 Directions (618) 233-0017
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Pekin Insurance
- Physicians Mutual
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WPS Health Insurance
He is funny, laid back, and made me feel seen and totally comfortable for my whole delivery experience. I would love to have him deliver all my future babies and my future health care.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1083660344
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Dr. Mussemann has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mussemann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mussemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mussemann has seen patients for Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mussemann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mussemann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mussemann.
