Dr. Moya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Moya, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Moya, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Hypotony of Eye and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1340 Creekshire Way, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-3240
-
2
Duke Eye Winston Salem2025 Frontis Plaza Blvd Ste 100, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 768-3240
-
3
Duke University Eye Center2351 ERWIN RD, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 684-6749Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moya?
This is the FIRST DOCTOR out of 8 eye surgeons to recognize I had severe dry eyes. Not even a retina doctor in W S NC know this. This doctor is SOOO good, that he told me, I can do your right eye, not your left. You need, DR. Preeya Gupta in Durham. THAT is just another reason DR. Moya is a great doctor. I respect this man . Not only is he a great doctor, he is a great person. In Winston-Salem area, ONLY see DR. Moya M D. Larry L Pranger 07/12/2022
About Dr. Frank Moya, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023192911
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moya has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Hypotony of Eye and Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moya speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Moya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.