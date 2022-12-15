Dr. Frank Moussa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moussa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Moussa, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Moussa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
Specialty Orthopaedic Surgery9700 N 91st St Ste B108, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (623) 683-8000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- CopperPoint Mutual
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net
- Humana
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and courteous, answered all my questions and put my mind at ease.
About Dr. Frank Moussa, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Mo-Columbia
- University Mo Columbia School Med
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
