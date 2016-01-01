Dr. Frank Morocco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morocco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Morocco, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frank Morocco, DO is a dermatologist in Marion, OH. Dr. Morocco completed a residency at Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine. He currently practices at Marion Area Physicians, LLC and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Morocco is board certified in Dermatology.
Marion Area Physicians LLC1040 Delaware Ave, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 383-7996Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1659508018
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Dermatology
- Marion General Hospital
Dr. Morocco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morocco accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morocco has seen patients for Dry Skin, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morocco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Morocco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morocco.
