Dr. Frank Morocco, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frank Morocco, DO is a dermatologist in Marion, OH. Dr. Morocco completed a residency at Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine. He currently practices at Marion Area Physicians, LLC and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Morocco is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marion Area Physicians LLC
    1040 Delaware Ave, Marion, OH 43302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 383-7996
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Acne
Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Acne

Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

About Dr. Frank Morocco, DO

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1659508018
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education
  • LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • Marion General Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
