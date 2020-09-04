See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Metairie, LA
Dr. Frank Monte, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Frank Monte, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Monte works at Metairie Office in Metairie, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA and Westwego, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Joseph Sampognaro III
    3800 Houma Blvd Ste 230, Metairie, LA 70006 (504) 889-9877
    Drs. Louapre Kokemor & Sarrat LLC
    2633 Napoleon Ave Ste 400, New Orleans, LA 70115 (504) 897-3305
    Jencare Neighborhood Medical Metairie LLC
    3625 Houma Blvd, Metairie, LA 70006 (504) 836-1575
    M D Pharmacy Inc
    712 Westbank Expy, Westwego, LA 70094 (504) 262-1200

  East Jefferson General Hospital

Allergic Rhinitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Gout
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Canker Sore
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pericardial Disease
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicose Eczema
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Sep 04, 2020
    Dr. Monte is very thorough and takes his time to explain in terms anyone can understand. I appreciate his demeanor and informative approach.
    Internal Medicine
    44 years of experience
    English
    1346355021
    LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Internal Medicine
