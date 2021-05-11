Dr. Molls has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank Molls, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Molls, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Douglas, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Med Fac Rheinisch-Westfal, Aachen and is affiliated with Copper Queen Community Hospital and Northwest Medical Center.
Pima Heart & Vascular
Locations
Pima Heart & Vascular1100 N F Ave, Douglas, AZ 85607 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular100 E 5th St, Douglas, AZ 85607 Directions (520) 838-3540Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Pima Heart & Vascular1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 161, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular1238 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 103, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 838-3540
Hospital Affiliations
- Copper Queen Community Hospital
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Onecare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have sent many people to Dr Molls an they all return to him never any complaints. I and everyone trust him!
About Dr. Frank Molls, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639147382
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla Coll Med
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Good Samaritan MC
- Med Fac Rheinisch-Westfal, Aachen
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molls accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molls has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molls on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Molls speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Molls. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molls.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.