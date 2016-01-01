Overview

Dr. Frank Miller IV, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Miller IV works at LIMITED TO OFFICIAL UNIVERSITY DUTIES ON in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Tracheal Surgery and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.