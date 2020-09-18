Dr. Frank Meszaros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meszaros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Meszaros, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Meszaros, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center and Genesis Hospital.
Dr. Meszaros works at
Locations
-
1
Fairfied Medical Center2384 N Memorial Dr, Lancaster, OH 43130 Directions (740) 689-4935Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairfield Medical Center
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meszaros?
He is very compassionate, and really takes time to listen. I highly recommend him. The rest of the staff is awesome, but they don't return calls on the nurseline often.
About Dr. Frank Meszaros, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1184620676
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meszaros has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meszaros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meszaros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meszaros works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Meszaros. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meszaros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meszaros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meszaros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.