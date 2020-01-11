Dr. Frank Meriano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meriano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Meriano, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Meriano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6565 Fannin St Ste 1008, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-0464
P.j. Schwarz M.d. P.A.6560 Fannin St Ste 1008, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-0464
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended. He and his staff are amazing.
About Dr. Frank Meriano, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- Tex Tech University Health Scis Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
