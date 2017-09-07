Dr. Frank Melograna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melograna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Melograna, MD
Dr. Frank Melograna, MD is an Urology Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach.
Mid Atlantic Urology Associates LLC7500 Greenway Center Dr Fl 8, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 477-2000
Florida Urology Center300 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste C, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 673-5100
Midatlantic Urology Assoc LLC127 Lubrano Dr Ste 105, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 897-1961
Wme Urology Lab7755 Belle Point Dr, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 474-3636
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I have always been very pleased and well treated-in all respects--by Dr. Melograna and his staff. He takes a personal interest, listens carefully and is clearly focused on the patient's wellness.
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1528050895
- Geo Wash University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Melograna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melograna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melograna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melograna works at
Dr. Melograna has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melograna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Melograna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melograna.
