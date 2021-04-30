Dr. Frank Melidona, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melidona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Melidona, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Melidona, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Melidona works at
Locations
-
1
Villages Health1575 SANTA BARBARA BLVD, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Directions (352) 674-1740
-
2
Brownwood Care Center2910 BROWNWOOD BLVD, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 674-1790Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melidona?
I look forward to my appointment. The Doctor is a good listener and answers health questions in an easy to understand way. Will make recommendations to improve your health and takes his time with your visits.
About Dr. Frank Melidona, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1497756878
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melidona has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melidona accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melidona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melidona works at
Dr. Melidona speaks Italian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Melidona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melidona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melidona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melidona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.