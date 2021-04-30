Overview

Dr. Frank Melidona, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Melidona works at Villages Health in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.