Dr. Frank Melidona, DO

Internal Medicine
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Frank Melidona, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Uf Health The Villages Hospital.

Dr. Melidona works at Villages Health in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Villages Health
    1575 SANTA BARBARA BLVD, Lady Lake, FL 32159 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 674-1740
    Brownwood Care Center
    2910 BROWNWOOD BLVD, The Villages, FL 32163 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 674-1790
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Uf Health The Villages Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Essential Tremor
Itchy Skin
Hives
Essential Tremor
Itchy Skin

Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Essential Tremor
Itchy Skin
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Plantar Wart
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 30, 2021
    I look forward to my appointment. The Doctor is a good listener and answers health questions in an easy to understand way. Will make recommendations to improve your health and takes his time with your visits.
    Tony Veiga — Apr 30, 2021
    About Dr. Frank Melidona, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1497756878
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Melidona, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melidona is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melidona has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melidona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Melidona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melidona.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melidona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melidona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

