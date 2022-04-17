Dr. McKeown has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank McKeown, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Frank McKeown, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.
Dr. McKeown works at
Fort Sanders Perinatal Center501 19th St Ste 401, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 541-1975
Fort Sanders Women's Specialists1610 Tazewell Rd Ste 304, Tazewell, TN 37879 Directions (865) 541-1122
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. McKeown is my gyn/ob. Me and my sister both go to him and we just love him. He's very friendly, gentle, caring, has a great bedside manner. He's very professional and knowledgeable. He listens to my concerns and answers my questions to his best knowledge. Very understanding. He doesn't rush you at all. He spends quality time with his patients and shows compassion towards a patients needs. Treats us like family. I look at him like family more than a doctor. His personality is genuine and has a great sense of humor too. You won't find a better gyn/ob out there. He's the best! His nurses are like family too and they're so sweet. I highly recommend him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Univ of TN Dept of OB/GYN
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Dr. McKeown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKeown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKeown works at
Dr. McKeown has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKeown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. McKeown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKeown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKeown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKeown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.