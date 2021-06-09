Overview

Dr. Frank McGrew, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.



Dr. McGrew works at Stern Cardiovascular Foundation in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.