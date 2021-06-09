Dr. Frank McGrew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank McGrew, MD
Dr. Frank McGrew, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.
Stern Cardio8060 Wolf River Blvd, Memphis, TN 38138 Directions (901) 271-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This is my Cardiologist & he is a Great Doctor.
About Dr. Frank McGrew, MD
- Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1922190396
Education & Certifications
- Duke
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. McGrew has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGrew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGrew works at
Dr. McGrew has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGrew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrew.
