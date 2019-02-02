See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Brockton, MA
Dr. Francis McCormick, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Francis McCormick, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Brockton, MA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.

Dr. McCormick works at Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 110 Liberty St. Orthopedics in Brockton, MA with other offices in North Easton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Signature Medical Group - Brockton - 110 Liberty St. Orthopedics
    110 Liberty St, Brockton, MA 02301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 606-7846
  2. 2
    Signature Medical Group - Easton Orthopedics
    31 Roche Brothers Way, North Easton, MA 02356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 606-7846

Hospital Affiliations
  • Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Humerus Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Morton's Neuroma
Humerus Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Morton's Neuroma

Treatment frequency



Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 02, 2019
    Great doctor. Very happy with the surgery he did on my knee. Easy to talk to.
    Betty Stillson in Ocoee, FL — Feb 02, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Francis McCormick, MD
    About Dr. Francis McCormick, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346204914
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Francis McCormick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCormick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCormick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCormick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCormick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCormick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

