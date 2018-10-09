Dr. Frank McCabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank McCabe, MD
Dr. Frank McCabe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Vitreo-Retinal Associates, Worcester67 Belmont St Ste 201 Fl 2, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 752-1155
VRA-Leominster975 Merriam Ave Ste 117, Leominster, MA 01453 Directions (978) 786-9600
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Dr. McCabe is one of the most intelligent and caring doctors I have ever met! He takes time to get to know you and your eye problems and explains your condition and treatment options to you without dumbing it down or talking over your head! He is compassionate, empathetic and a great listener! He is truly an expert in his field and is an excellent doctor!!
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Wills Eye Hospital
- New England Eye Center
- University of Massachusetts
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
Dr. McCabe has seen patients for Progressive High Myopia, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCabe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
