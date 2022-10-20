Dr. McAllister has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank McAllister, DO
Overview
Dr. Frank McAllister, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Medical Center.
Locations
Centennial Allergy Medical7240 W Azure Dr Ste 165, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Directions (702) 478-7785
Nvhc Wic Martin Luther King1700 Wheeler Peak Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 383-2565
Umc Quick Care-summerlin2031 N Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 383-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful caring doctor. His staff was excellent. I will miss their practice greatly. God bless you all wherever you go. Maryann Mangan Lourenco
About Dr. Frank McAllister, DO
- Allergy & Immunology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1114955762
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAllister accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAllister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McAllister has seen patients for Acute Pharyngitis, Asthma and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McAllister on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. McAllister. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAllister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAllister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAllister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.