Overview

Dr. Frank McAllister, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. McAllister works at Centennial Allergy Medical in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Pharyngitis, Asthma and Bronchitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.