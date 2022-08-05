Dr. Frank Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Mayer, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Mayer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with VA Hosp
Dr. Mayer works at
Locations
Donald J. Ritt MD Inc9850 Genesee Ave Ste 930, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 457-3737
Scripps Memorial Hospital-la Jolla9888 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 626-6153
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
AFTER WAITING, WHILE HE FINISHED WITH HIS PREVIOUS PATIENT, MY WIFE AND I HEARD A KNOWLEDGEABLE SUMMATION OF MY CLINICAL PROBLEM AND VARIOUS REMEDIES TO CONSIDER. WE WERE ABLE TO ASK QUESTIONS, ALL OF WHICH WERE ANSWERED TO OUR COMPLETE SATISFACTION
About Dr. Frank Mayer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1598760589
Education & Certifications
- VA Hosp
- UCLA-San Fernando Vly Med P
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mayer has seen patients for Hernia, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.