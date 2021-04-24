Dr. Frank Mastandrea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mastandrea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Mastandrea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Mastandrea, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Mastandrea works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Urology Partners, LLC4710 N Habana Ave Ste 400, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 649-5970Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mastandrea?
Vasectomy. Did an excellent job.
About Dr. Frank Mastandrea, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1538165444
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mastandrea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mastandrea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mastandrea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mastandrea works at
Dr. Mastandrea has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mastandrea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mastandrea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mastandrea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mastandrea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mastandrea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.