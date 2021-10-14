Dr. Frank Masino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Masino, MD
Dr. Frank Masino, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Stamford Hospital1 Hospital Plz, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-7886Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hematology Oncology PC34 Shelburne Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-7886
- Stamford Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Very knowledgeable and personable. Know all types of radiation technologies and the pros & cons of all. A good guy and recommended.
- Radiation Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1861579922
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Therapeutic Radiology
