Dr. Frank Mannarino, MD
Dr. Frank Mannarino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.
Locations
Orthopaedic Institute of Dayton Inc3205 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45420 Directions (937) 395-3920
Kettering Sports Medicine4403 FAR HILLS AVE, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 395-3920
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
This is my second Meniscus clip that was performed by Dr Mannarino. He is an absolutely incredible surgeon. As a runner I know that he has my best interest in mind, and I appreciate that. Dr Mannarino will always be in my contact list when, and hopefully not, I need him.
About Dr. Frank Mannarino, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
