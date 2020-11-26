Dr. Frank Luzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Luzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Luzi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Amherst, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Luzi works at
Locations
Excelsior Orthopaedics8750 Transit Rd Ste 105, East Amherst, NY 14051 Directions (716) 250-9999
Excelsior Orthopaedics6133 Route 219 S Ste 1001, Ellicottville, NY 14731 Directions (716) 250-9999
Excelsior Orthopaedics3925 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-9999
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had the privilege of shadowing Dr. Luzi as a student applying to medical school. I had shadowed and interned with a variety of orthopedic doctors and he was single-handedly the most compassionate and empathetic doctor I had the honor of learning from. His professionalism and attention to detail was immaculate. Every patient was so gracious with his work and had phenomenal outcomes. His patients were a testament of his rigor to perform exceptionally challenging surgeries. observing post-op appointments was more proof of his successful ability to mitigate those in pain. If you're looking for the best in hip, knee and lower extremity, Dr. Luzi should be your doctor.
About Dr. Frank Luzi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luzi has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Luzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.