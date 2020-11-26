Overview

Dr. Frank Luzi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Amherst, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.



Dr. Luzi works at Excelsior Orthopaedics in East Amherst, NY with other offices in Ellicottville, NY and Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.