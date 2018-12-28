Dr. Frank Lushine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lushine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Lushine, MD
Overview
Dr. Frank Lushine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Lushine works at
Locations
-
1
Frank G Lushine MD2545 Chicago Ave Ste 510, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Directions (612) 863-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lushine?
Dr. Lushine is one of the best doctors that I have encountered in my 66 years. In 1983, he demonstrated how the patient comes first as he diagnosed my Crohn's Disease and referred me to the best surgeon in town while bypassing several surgeons employed by his medical group. The result was excellent and I have been forever grateful to him. And he is a great guy too!
About Dr. Frank Lushine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1689764888
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Minnesota
- Hennepin Co Med Ctr
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lushine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lushine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lushine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lushine works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lushine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lushine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lushine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lushine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.