Dr. Frank Lushine, MD

Gastroenterology
3 (13)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Frank Lushine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Lushine works at Frank G Lushine MD in Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Frank G Lushine MD
    2545 Chicago Ave Ste 510, Minneapolis, MN 55404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 863-5050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 28, 2018
    Dr. Lushine is one of the best doctors that I have encountered in my 66 years. In 1983, he demonstrated how the patient comes first as he diagnosed my Crohn's Disease and referred me to the best surgeon in town while bypassing several surgeons employed by his medical group. The result was excellent and I have been forever grateful to him. And he is a great guy too!
    John Kilian in NV, NV — Dec 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Frank Lushine, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689764888
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
    • University Of Minnesota
    • Hennepin Co Med Ctr
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Frank Lushine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lushine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lushine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lushine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lushine works at Frank G Lushine MD in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Lushine’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lushine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lushine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lushine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lushine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

